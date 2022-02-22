Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Head to Head Review

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 3.37 -$23.98 million ($0.41) -74.27 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.05 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -13.76

Anika Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.11%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 246.92%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -3.96% 1.63% 1.27% MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Anika Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

