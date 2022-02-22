Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.98

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 235364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

