ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.91. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

