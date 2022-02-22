Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $23.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after buying an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,857,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 267.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 246,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 793,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

