Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Sells $9,306,444.42 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christa Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AON alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52.

AON stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,578. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.