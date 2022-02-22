APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
APA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 300,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.
About APA
APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
