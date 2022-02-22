API3 (API3) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141.50 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00014972 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $209.63 million and approximately $141.50 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00037019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00108903 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

