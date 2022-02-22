Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

