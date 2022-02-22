Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARBE stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARBE shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

