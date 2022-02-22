ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as high as C$14.64. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 2,290,153 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARX. Raymond James restated an “outperfrom” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.52.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

