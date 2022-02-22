Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.55.

ARES opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

