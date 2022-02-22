Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Hits $1,176.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $338,478.79 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,858.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.82 or 0.06877780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00280255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00765797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00069203 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00390555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00217175 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,462,081 coins and its circulating supply is 12,417,538 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

