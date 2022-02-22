Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

