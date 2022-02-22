Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

NYSE ASPN opened at $28.50 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

