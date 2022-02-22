Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.05

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.05 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 489049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.75 ($0.83).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83 ($1.13).

The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

