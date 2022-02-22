Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.62. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 223,900 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.