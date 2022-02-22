Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.62. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 223,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 178.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 43.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

