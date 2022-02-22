Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 872,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after buying an additional 113,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,041. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

