Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $298.07 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of -140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.