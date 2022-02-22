Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.04 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

