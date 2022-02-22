Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,066 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $556.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $583.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

