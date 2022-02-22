Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.