Atria Investments LLC Buys 898 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $240.31 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.81 and its 200-day moving average is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

