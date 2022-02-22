Atria Investments LLC Purchases 13,480 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.39. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

