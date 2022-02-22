Atria Investments LLC Purchases 9,148 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $618.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.