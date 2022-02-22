Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

AUUD stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Auddia has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUUD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Auddia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

