Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.
About Australian United Investment
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.