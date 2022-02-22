AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.300-$9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.260 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.06.

AVB traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $236.31. 23,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,491. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $174.85 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

