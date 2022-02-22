Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $738.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $737.96 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

