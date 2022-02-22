AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

