Axonics (AXNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $573,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Axonics by 443.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

