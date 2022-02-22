B. Riley Comments on Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

