B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 961,660 shares of company stock worth $8,060,124 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

