B. Riley Financial (RILY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,718. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 961,660 shares of company stock worth $8,060,124. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

