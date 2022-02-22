B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $38,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 628,133 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,536,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after acquiring an additional 717,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $22,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

