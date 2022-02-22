Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Barclays by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Barclays by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

