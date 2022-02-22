Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Barclays by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Barclays by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
