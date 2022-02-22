Barclays Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $165.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target cut by Barclays from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Shares of LGND opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $172.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

