Barclays Increases NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 350

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.16.
NYSE:NWG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 178,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,744. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
