Barclays Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $74.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.35.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

