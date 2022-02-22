Barclays Raises Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $27.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

TROX opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tronox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in Tronox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

