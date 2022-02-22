Barclays Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($276.14) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €246.77 ($280.42).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €208.35 ($236.76) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €218.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €205.47. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

