Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 157 ($2.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.