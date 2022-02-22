Barclays Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRZBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

