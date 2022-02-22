Barrington Research Weighs in on Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.