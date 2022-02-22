Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.