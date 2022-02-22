Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.