Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

