Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $189.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,572 shares of company stock worth $4,118,819. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

