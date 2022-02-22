Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 26,576 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Liberty Global by 49.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 32.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

