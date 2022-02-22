Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

