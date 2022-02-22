Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
