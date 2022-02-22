BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 1.7%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

