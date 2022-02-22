BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 1.7%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.
About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BEO Bancorp (BEOB)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.